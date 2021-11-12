CMA to look into P&O and DFDS capacity sharing agreement

The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into whether or not a capacity sharing agreement with respect to driver-accompanied freight shipments on the Dover-Calais route between ferry operators P&O Ferries and DFDS had the potential to “prevent, restrict or distort” competition within the UK.

The CMA, which noted the investigation was under Chapter I of the Competition Act 1998, stated it had not reached a view as to whether there was sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections to any party under investigation.

The watchdog also highlighted that not all cases result in it issuing a statement of objections.