CoInvestor, the platform digitising the alternative sector for financial advisers, direct investors and fund managers has significantly streamlined the back-end investment process of tax-efficient investments by digitally connecting with leading custodians.

CoInvestor have integrated with leading custodians to digitise the processing of tax-efficient investment applications post submission.

Until now, the investment process for approving tax-efficient applications has been manual, paper-based and time-consuming. CoInvestor has digitised this entire process, removing the need for paper-based applications to be either scanned or sent through the post to the custodian and fund manager. Once an investment application is submitted through the CoInvestor platform, the fund manager and associated custodian will receive an instant notification, allowing the application to be accessed and processed in real-time by both parties.

Carl Saggs, Head of Technology of CoInvestor, said: “CoInvestor’s focus has always been on leveraging technology to better connect the world of alternative asset investing. Bringing a straight through digital application process with custodians is another great step in that direction. It saves re-keying, reduces errors and saves everyone time, from the originating investor and adviser, to the fund manager and custodian alike.”

Fred Soneya, Co-Founder and Partner of Haatch Ventures, said: “By working with CoInvestor, we are able to adopt a digitial distribution tool that streamlines the connection between potential and existing clients, ourselves and our custodian – a win for all of us working to digitise the tax-efficient industry, which is needed more now than ever.”

Ewan Lloyd-Baker, Principal of Seismic Venture Partners, said: “It’s been great working with CoInvestor and now to use their platform to ease the onboarding and processing of client applications is really powerful. Already it has reduced a significant amount of our ‘back office’ requirement whilst ensuring a consistent and professional approach. Having recently closed another company investment we’re looking forward to working on many more.”

Digitally connecting custodians with their platform supports CoInvestor’s journey of achieving a fully digitised tax-efficient investment process. Last month CoInvestor revealed their new digital signature feature, allowing advisers to invite clients directly online to sign and submit applications.

Click here for more information on CoInvestor