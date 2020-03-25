CoInvestor has released a major upgrade to their tax-efficient investment platform this week. A new dashboard will support the onboarding of advisers and make it easier for all active users to make transactions through the platform.

Each investment on the platform benefits from a digital form and now key client and adviser details stored in the platform can pre-populate into each app saving time and reducing errors – particularly when generating many applications for the same client.

For financial professionals unfamiliar with CoInvestor, their platform is free for advisers to evaluate, invest and monitor their client’s tax-efficient portfolio. They currently have close to 50 open EIS, VCT and BR investment opportunities and provide in-depth product and manager information for each.

The platform can integrate with iO and the company are currently in development with other back-office providers.

Advisers looking for a simple, fast and secure way to make their final tax-efficient allocations should go to coinvestor.co.uk to learn more and register in a matter of minutes.

During these difficult times, all fund managers on the platform are accepting scanned application forms negating the need to meet face-to-face.

