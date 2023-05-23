Collidr appoints two Senior Investment Strategists

Collidr, the digital asset manager, has appointed two new Senior Investment Strategists in London, Barry Cowen and Bradley Mitchell, to work with their intermediary clients across the UK.

Barry Cowen joins Collidr having spent the past 10 years running the Model Portfolio Service at Sanlam Wealth (now Atomos), and Bradley Mitchell re-joins Collidr after a period as Portfolio Manager at Criterion Capital. He previously spent 4 years as a Senior Investment Strategist at Collidr, between 2017 and 2021.

IntelligentMPS is Collidr’s MPS solution which allows advisers to design and deliver their own bespoke discretionary model portfolio service to achieve their investment vision. Collidr is an intelligence-led asset management group that uses proprietary AI technology to remove human biases from the investment process.

Collidr currently has £2bn+ in assets under management, managed by a team of highly experienced investment experts, and Collidr technology powers global client assets of c£7+ billion.

As Senior Investment Strategists, Bradley and Barry will be delivering bespoke research and discretionary model portfolios to financial advisers and wealth managers, to cost-effectively help their clients achieve their desired financial goals.

Barry has extensive experience in multi-manager, multi-asset class portfolio construction, including using active, index, SRI/ESG and income solutions to generate highly attractive risk-adjusted outcomes for clients.

Bradley is a highly experienced Equity Fund Manager, with a strong reputation and excellent track record in managing funds across all product types since starting his career in1987. He is particularly known for his strong global macro-economic understanding and deep industry level analysis.

Symon Stickney, CEO of Collidr says: “We are delighted to welcome Barry and welcome back Bradley to our team. We’re looking forward to them helping us continue to build bespoke model portfolios that allow advisers to achieve their vision – of helping their clients reach their investment goals.

We have a number of new contracted firms in the process of on-boarding and expect to double AUM to £4 billion in the next 18 to 24 months. On the technology side, we will be launching what we believe to be a revolutionary AI driven portfolio management platform in 2023, to help advisers further achieve their investment vision and future-proof their businesses.”