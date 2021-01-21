Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset management group, announces the appointment of Michaela Collet Jackson as Head of Distribution EMEA. In this role, Michaela will be responsible for leading Columbia Threadneedle’s regional Sales and Client Service functions across Wholesale, Institutional and Insurance channels. Reporting to Nick Ring, CEO EMEA, she will join the firm’s regional leadership team and primary governance bodies. Michaela joins from BlackRock, where she was Managing Director, Deputy COO EMEA Distribution.

Nick Ring, CEO EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments said: “We look forward to Michaela joining Columbia Threadneedle to lead our UK, European and Middle East Sales teams and drive our distribution capability across client channels. Michaela is a results-focused leader who brings excellent experience in distribution strategy and execution, sales management and client relationship roles. She has an outstanding record of achieving growth through a highly effective combination of strategic direction, team leadership and client-focused organisational structure. Michaela joins Columbia Threadneedle at an exciting time – we have consistently strong investment performance, a broad array of strategies across all major asset classes and experience creating bespoke solutions for our clients. Under Michaela’s leadership we are well positioned to build deeper relationships, serve more clients and grow our EMEA franchise.”

Michaela has over 18 years’ experience in the asset management industry in Europe. She joined Barclays Global Investors (BGI) in 2005 and later BlackRock in 2009 (when it acquired BGI), where she progressed through a number of distribution roles including iShares Business Development lead for international and private banks in the UK and Switzerland, Sales Director for the Nordic Institutional business, Head of Nordic Retail and Head of Solutions & Partnerships for EMEA Retail. In April 2020 she became Managing Director, Deputy COO for the EMEA Distribution business, with joint responsibility for strategy; sales management, education and excellence; partnerships & solutions; and core COO functions.

Michaela will join Columbia Threadneedle on 22 March 2021.