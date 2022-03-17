Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand to replace BMO GAM (EMEA) name and logo from July 2022

Columbia Threadneedle Investments confirms that it will rebrand the BMO GAM (EMEA) business, acquired last year, to Columbia Threadneedle Investments in July 2022. The rebranding is a significant milestone in the integration of BMO GAM (EMEA) into Columbia Threadneedle.

Aligned with the removal of the BMO name and brand, the BMO fund ranges will be renamed with the prefix CT, reflecting the Columbia Threadneedle branding. It is intended that the Threadneedle-named fund range will also transition to the CT prefix over time from July, providing consistency across the combined open-ended retail fund ranges in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The naming convention for the Columbia funds range in the US remains the same.

Nick Ring, CEO, EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “Bringing all products and capabilities under our established global brand this summer will be an exciting point in the integration. We are proud of the broad offering that we have built for our clients as we continue to meet their ever-evolving needs. In particular, the acquisition expands our existing solutions and alternatives businesses, as well as enhancing our responsible investment capabilities. Taking this complementary suite of products and solutions to the market under one brand will benefit both our clients and our business.

“The strong cultural fit between Columbia Threadneedle and BMO GAM (EMEA) was an important consideration in the acquisition and will be further strengthened as we come together under the Columbia Threadneedle brand. We share a client-centric culture, a collaborative and research-based investment approach and a long-held commitment to responsible investment principles, these common characteristics will drive the further development of our brand identity.”

Leslie Walstrom, Global Head of Marketing at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “The Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand is well established and recognised in its core markets of EMEA, Asia Pacific and the US, ranking amongst the 35 most recognised2 global asset management brands. We are pleased to bring the capabilities and products of the BMO GAM (EMEA) business under the Columbia Threadneedle branded offering, as well as launch a new CT prefix for our expanded range of funds for clients in UK, Europe and Asia.”