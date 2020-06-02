Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing at M&G Investments, continues his commentary on the importance of investing in companies which deliberatively set out to deliver a positive impact as part of their mission. In this article he looks at actively investing in the transition to a low carbon economy.

Whether it’s the rising number and intensity of hurricanes or floods, forest fires or droughts, it is increasingly untenable to ignore the causes and consequences of climate change.

Arguably there is no more critical challenge facing global society. The effects of global temperatures rising to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as projected by the International Panel on Climate Change, are severe. At two degrees, the impact looks grave.

It is not only the health of our planet at risk from rising carbon emissions, but also our financial wellbeing. Despite the scale of the challenge, I am buoyed by the contribution that investors can make by channelling resources and exerting their influence.

The power of persuasion

Active investors like M&G have long held company management to account on corporate strategy and governance. In the same way, we can hold feet to the fire on climate change.

Companies need to properly understand the risks, and I believe it is the role of responsible investors to persuade and cajole their management to make positive changes. Frank discussion about the risks that climate change poses to a company – for instance, if rising sea levels might inundate its coastal assets – can shape opinions and strategy.

When it comes to lending sufficient weight to the management of climate risks, an important step is disclosure. The Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has developed a framework for consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures, upgrading the importance of climate reporting by requiring its integration within financial accounts.

We also want to see ambitious targets and metrics to ensure companies make tangible progress towards mitigating risks. Another vital step is linking executive remuneration to climate-related goals. Rewarding progress and aligning incentives makes them more likely to be achieved.

Shaping a sustainable transition

I believe the transition to a lower carbon economy will be more effective if incumbent companies are coaxed into playing an active part.

Their scale means they are well-placed to deliver a positive impact. For instance, if a global car maker can halve carbon emitted from the 10 million vehicles it makes a year, its environmental benefits could far outweigh those of a manufacturer of 1,000 zero-emission cars a year.

Leading companies which spearhead and mainstream sustainability in their sectors can deliver terrific impact. Take Ørsted, for example. The Danish energy company is at the forefront of society’s transformation towards renewables, having once been a fossil fuel-focused business. Today, Ørsted has built more offshore wind farms than any company worldwide and has committed to being coal-free by 2023, when it will have reduced its carbon emissions by 96% compared to a decade ago.

Where leading companies can evolve and tap into trends like rising demand for green electricity, their shareholders can aspire to achieve sustainable financial returns and contribute to a demonstrably positive impact for the climate.

