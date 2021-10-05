Comentis partners with Time4Advice to assist IFAs in the detection of financial vulnerability

Clinical tech provider Comentis has partnered with Time4Advice, a leading supplier of CRM software for financial planning and wealth management firms.

Clinical tech provider, Comentis, has today announced its partnership with Time4Advice, a leading provider of CRM software for financial planning and wealth management firms. Comentis’ Cognitive Assessment Engine (CAE) will integrate with the CRM platform to help Time4Advice’s clients detect and support their vulnerable customers.

The CAE is the first product in the financial advice market to combine financial technology and clinical expertise to produce an accessible and cost-effective platform that incorporates seamlessly with advisers’ existing software infrastructure. This makes it the perfect partner for Time4Advice as the CRM provider continues on its quest to help its users improve the efficiency of their back-end processes.

Comentis’ technology has been fully integrated with Time4Advice’s platform in a completely bespoke way. The software will help advisers identify and support vulnerable customers by providing them with a combination of general and clinical psychometric questions to ask their client, whilst also providing users with a clear audit trail to help with the recording and reporting of vulnerable customers. Alongside these benefits, the partnership will ensure objectivity and reliability across the vulnerability assessment process among Time4Advice’s clients.

Jonathan Barrett, Co-Founder & CEO of Comentis, comments:

“Tech is a game changer when it comes to supporting vulnerable clients, and it’s vital that we use it to change how advisers are identifying and supporting customers, especially right now with increasing regulatory pressure on firms. Digital platforms, like Comentis, combine clinical expertise and sophisticated data to allow advisers to assess customers much more effectively and in a way that is consistent across the whole industry. This is vital in helping advisers better support and report on financially vulnerable clients, of which the FCA estimates there are up to 27.7 million in the UK. Our partnership with Time4Advice will do just that.

“Time4Advice is a practitioner-led provider of financial planning and wealth management technology, which already improves the efficiency of its clients’ back-end processes.. Through a combination of Time4Advice’s renowned technology and Comentis’ clinically backed software, advisers will be able to better detect financially vulnerable clients, and the assessment process will be less susceptible to subjectivity and human error.”

Roland Rawicz-Szczerbo, Director at Time4Advice, comments:

“With more things between advisers and their clients being done online, an adviser’s ability to spot potential client vulnerabilities is being reduced. Therefore, we are delighted to integrate our system, CURO, with Comentis. The integration provides our users with a robust and seamless solution for assessing their client’s capacity for decision making and their likelihood of being financially vulnerable.”