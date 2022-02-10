Congratulations to CISI as the professional body celebrates 30 year anniversary

On 10 February 2022 the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has announced that it is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is inviting its global membership and stakeholders to help mark this milestone.

The not-for-profit, professional body emerged from the London Stock Exchange in 1992 with a 4,800, UK membership. Today the CISI provides qualifications, continuing professional development and upholds the highest standards of integrity for its 45,000 members in over 100 countries.

The CISI’s membership spans wealth management, financial planning and capital markets and in partnership with regulators in over 70 jurisdictions delivers 40,000 exams a year.

In today’s update, the CISI says that it is delighted that stock exchanges around the world will help mark this important 30th anniversary during their opening and closing ceremonies on Thursday 10 February 2022. The professional body would like to encourage its partners and members to share the social media celebrations as they look to what’s next for the sector.

Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve President of African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), CEO, Bourse Régionale Des Valeurs Mobilière (BRVM) said: “ In the space of a decade, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) was able to increase its activities in Africa by more than 800%. A great achievement that also demonstrates the eagerness of African market participants to improve their knowledge on capital markets. In light of today’s celebration, I wish a very happy 30th anniversary to CISI.”

Simon Culhane (pictured), Chartered FCSI, CISI CEO said: “As I mark my own final year with the Institute, celebrating our 30th anniversary is a momentous occasion for the CISI. I would like to thank our global membership and firms for their commitment to lifelong learning and integrity, working with us to improve their knowledge, skills and behaviour to enhance public trust and confidence in financial services.

“The Institute was created by the passion and foresight of many volunteers 30 years ago. They have been and are the Institute’s secret weapon and I thank the 888 practitioner volunteers for their continued support, without whom the Institute simply could not exist or have evolved to become the global professional body it is today.”

Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, Director of Global Business Development said: “With offices and representatives in Qingdao, Barcelona, Dubai, Dublin, Lagos, Mumbai, Nairobi and Manila and 70 CISI staff in Colombo, Sri Lanka, we encourage our global members, students and firms to use their LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook social media accounts to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary.”

Susan Clements. CISI Director of Learning said, “Our qualifications are now the global benchmark examinations for those entering and furthering their careers in the Wealth and Investment sector. The Institute looks forward to helping many others become fully qualified and enhance the services they provide to the public.

CISI key milestones across 30 years