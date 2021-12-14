Congratulations to Lexington WM on becoming a CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm

The CISI’s exclusive list of Accredited Financial Planning FirmsTM has increased with the addition of Wiltshire based Lexington Wealth Management.

Lexington joins a list of 66 UK wide CISI Accredited Financial Planning FirmsTM (AFPFTM) which have demonstrated their professionalism by meeting the highest standards of excellence in financial planning.

Consumers can find the list of AFPFs in their area by accessing the CISI’s Wayfinder website.

Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “It’s exciting to welcome Lexington Wealth Management as a CISI Accredited Financial Planning FirmTM, achieving the pinnacle of professionalism for financial planning firms. I’d like to also take this opportunity to thank Lexington’s co founder Warren Shute CFPTM Chartered FCSI for supporting me. His guidance has been invaluable.”

Warren Shute, Lexington Wealth Management Managing Director and Chartered Wealth Manager said: “I have watched on the side-lines over the last several years and seen how well the Accredited Financial Planning Firms group has grown and developed since inception. I had initially been a little reluctant to apply, but I did so because I realised just how much I was missing out on. The AFPFTM conference looks amazing and the opportunity to network and discuss professional challenges with other leading firms is invaluable, in hindsight, I wish I had applied sooner!”