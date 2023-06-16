Continuum adds Chartered Financial Planner to Wiltshire team

National IFA firm Continuum has expanded its team in Wiltshire with the appointment of Chartered Financial Planner Stephen Hall.

Mr Hall has been providing clients with bespoke financial advice for over 23 years. He joins Continuum after 13 years at Positive Solutions.

He chose to join Continuum due to it being a nationwide business with plenty of resources. Administrative and compliance teams, for example could take care of some of the routine details, giving him more time to focus on building and maintaining relationships with clients.

Mr Hall said: “With Continuum I can rely on facilities like the Online portal, Perks@Work, and the weekly education information – all designed to help me do more for clients and support my relationship with them.”

“Most important? The fact that Continuum is independent. Working with Continuum means that I am not restricted to the products of a particular supplier. Instead I can access the very latest products from across the industry. I can give honest advice and focus on the products

and services that aim to meet the clients financial objectives. That’s obviously better for clients – its also more professionally satisfying for me.

“By researching the entire financial market I am able to recommend the most suitable solutions for clients.”

Mr Hall specialises in retirement planning, post-retirement income options, savings and investment planning.

He is also active in inheritance tax mitigation, estate planning, tax planning and business protection.

Martin Brown, Managing Partner at Continuum, welcomed Mr Hall to the partnership: “Being able to provide the very best in financial advice for people in all walks of life and at all stages of life is essential for our vision for the future.

“Stephen will help us do exactly that. His lifetime knowledge of the region is valuable of course, but it is his specialist expertise that is becoming ever more important. More and more people recognise how vital it is to make the right decisions for their senior years.

“Stephen will be helping us to help more people make the right decisions for retirement and beyond.”