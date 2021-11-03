Cooper Parry installs office gym

Times Top 100 employer and GCP partner Cooper Parry has invested in a brand-new training space at its East Midland’s HQ.

The space has been expertly created by GCP and Indigo Fitness to provide the team at Cooper Parry with an incredible space to work out in while they are at the office.

Coupled with GCP’s annual Curve programme, which provides the team at Cooper Parry with access to individual performance coaching programmes via the GCP app, and a range of company-wide wellbeing days, workshops and webinars focused on movement, mindset and lifestyle, the training space will ensure that Cooper Parry staff have access to a truly holistic health and fitness programme year-round.

GCP Managing Director Jake Keeling said: “This is a huge play from Cooper Parry to invest in such an amazing space for their people to have access to. The Cooper Parry offices are incredible spaces already that really are very cool places to work in. The fact that they have now also got access to a brilliant gym space as well is the icing on the cake.

“In partnership with Indigo Fitness, we have created a very cool concept for forward thinking businesses to engage with. The space incorporates areas specialist equipment focused on strength, conditioning and mobility and is also branded in the Cooper Parry branding and colours. It looks amazing and should provide an inspirational space for the team at Cooper Parry to engage with.

“As part of our annual Curve programme, we are looking forward to providing the Cooper Parry team a range of digital and in-person services that our multi-disciplinary team will deliver to ensure that they get the best out of the space”.

Cooper Parry Head of Facilities and Wellbeing Jo Giles said: “We have been looking to add something health and fitness focused to the offices for a while now. Working with the team at GCP and Indigo to bring the vision to life has been great. With the majority of our team working from home and remotely for large parts of the week, we wanted to give them access to another great facility to access when they do spend time in the office.

“We are hugely proud of the office spaces that we have created over the years. Our aim has always been to provide our people with an inspirational environment to work and collaborate in. Now they also have a high spec gym space to train together it has taken things up a level! I can’t wait to see how the team engage with the space over the coming months and look forward to further developing the support that GCP provide to get the best out of the new facilities and Curve programme”.