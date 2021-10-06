Cooper Parry Wealth Appoints new Chief Growth Officer

Personal Finance Society president Sarah Lord joins Cooper Parry Wealth in key growth role.

High profile sector specialist Sarah Lord (pictured) has joined Cooper Parry Wealth (CPW) as its first ever Chief Growth Officer to support its ambitious UK-wide growth plans.

Sarah is President of The Personal Finance Society and has been a Board member for over five years.

She brings a wealth of experience in developing financial planning businesses with a particular focus on an outstanding client journey. Sarah has operated at a senior level on the Board and as a partner at a number of national financial and professional services businesses. She was a Partner at Mazars LLP and more recently the Chief Client Officer at Succession Wealth.

Sarah’s expertise has been recognised with a number of national awards and nominations including being named in the Top 100 Most Influential – International Adviser 2018 & 2019 and shortlisted Personality of the Year – Professional Adviser Awards 2021.

A familiar face to the wealth management and financial planning community, Sarah regularly appears as a media commentator.

The news of Sarah’s appointment comes hot on the heels of CPW increasing its London presence with a cool new office space in Shoreditch. Both underline its ambition to continue CPW’s upward trajectory which saw revenue growth of 30% in the first quarter of this year.

Sarah said:

“I am hugely excited by this opportunity. Since I started talking to Cooper Parry Wealth, I’ve been so impressed with their culture and values which are very much aligned with my own. My focus will be on developing and shaping our growth, expanding client solutions and driving wider reach with increased brand awareness. Delivering the very best client experience is something that I am so passionate about. I can’t wait to work with Stephen and his great team.”

Stephen Jones, CEO CPW said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah on board. Her unique experience and outstanding reputation in helping companies achieve profitable growth will give our ambitious plans even more impetus.”