X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 10 with M&G

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
November 10, 2021
in COP 26, News, Podcasts, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Today we spoke to Randeep Somel who is the Portfolio Manager for M&G’s Climate Solutions Fund.

It is transport day at COP26, and with many major announcements in this area of ‘hard to abate emissions.’  Randeep gives us a rundown on the pledges on transport and what John Kerry has been saying about coal and carbon taxes.

Randeep’s work on M&G’s Climate Solutions Fund gives him a real insight into how certain innovations are making a big impact and why there are many reasons to see Cop26, and the global battle against climate change, positively.

If you would like to listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, please see below

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine