COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 10 with M&G

Today we spoke to Randeep Somel who is the Portfolio Manager for M&G’s Climate Solutions Fund.

It is transport day at COP26, and with many major announcements in this area of ‘hard to abate emissions.’ Randeep gives us a rundown on the pledges on transport and what John Kerry has been saying about coal and carbon taxes.

Randeep’s work on M&G’s Climate Solutions Fund gives him a real insight into how certain innovations are making a big impact and why there are many reasons to see Cop26, and the global battle against climate change, positively.

