COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 11 with HSBC Asset Management

Today was Cities, Regions and Built Environment Day in Glasgow, with presentations on building materials, urban development and sponge cities. We spoke to Angus Parker who is the Global Equity Portfolio Manager at HSBC Asset Management, to get his insight on the days developments.

Following the announcement of an unexpected US-China declaration that vowed to boost climate co-operation, Alok Sharma still admitted today, “we are not there yet on the most critical issues.”

However Angus, like our previous guest Randeep, remains optimistic about the outcomes of COP26.

