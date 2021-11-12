X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 12 with Pru UK

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
November 12, 2021
in COP 26, News, Podcasts, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

In our final daily briefing we spoke to Catriona McInally Investment Business Development Manager at Pru UK, to get her thoughts on the whole event on its closing day. 

We spoke about the role of advisers and investors in helping to make the green transition.

If you would like to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please see below.

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine