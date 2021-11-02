In our second daily round up Financial Insight talks to Jonathon Spanos, who heads up Venture Capital Investment for Vala.

Jonathon touches on much of the big news of the day, namely the pledges to the reduction of Methane and ending deforestation.

Digging into Jonathon’s expertise our conversation led into the role of tech transparency in achieving the aim of deforestation and climate neutral supply chains.

Moreover we discussed the important role of innovative tech focussed companies in achieving many of the lofty pledges made by world leaders.

