COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 8 with Schroders

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
November 8, 2021
in COP 26, News, Podcasts
Today is Adaptation, Loss, and Damage day at COP26, and we have the esteemed Sarah Bratton-Hughes to tell us what this really means and how climate adaptation will impact the world of finance.

Sarah is Global Head of Sustainability Solutions at Schroders, where she works with Schroders’ clients globally to assess and implement their sustainability needs and ambitions.

If You would like to listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, please see below

