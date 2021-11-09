X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 9 with abrdn

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
November 9, 2021
in COP 26, News, Podcasts, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Today Climate Action Tracker launched staunch criticism of the COP26 summit, saying there was a credibility gap. This led to outcries from across the board, notably Ed Milliband accused the government of ‘greenwashing Glasgow’.

We spoke to Jeremy Lawson about this. Jeremy is the Chief Economist and Head of the abrdn Research Institute, where he is primarily responsible for abrdn’s climate scenario analysis.

Jeremy shares his analysis of what innovation in climate change really means, and criticises some of the pledges that we have spoken about on the podcast previously.

If you would like to listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, please see below

 

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine