COP26 Daily Briefing: Day 9 with abrdn

Today Climate Action Tracker launched staunch criticism of the COP26 summit, saying there was a credibility gap. This led to outcries from across the board, notably Ed Milliband accused the government of ‘greenwashing Glasgow’.

We spoke to Jeremy Lawson about this. Jeremy is the Chief Economist and Head of the abrdn Research Institute, where he is primarily responsible for abrdn’s climate scenario analysis.

Jeremy shares his analysis of what innovation in climate change really means, and criticises some of the pledges that we have spoken about on the podcast previously.

If you would like to listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, please see below