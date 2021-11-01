Cop26 Net Zero Asset Managers initiative – Aviva Investors comment

As COP26 enters its second day, the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative has released its progress report on the interim targets of percentage AuM to be managed in line with net zero by its 128 signatories, including Aviva Investors, by 2025 and 2030.

Steve Waygood, Chief Responsible Investment Officer at Aviva Investors, said:

“Asset managers must continue to use their influence with all parts of the financial system to encourage alignment to net zero and should also engage in macro stewardship to call in governments and policymakers to create an enabling environment for ever increasing ambition. This should include the repurposing of the International Financial Architecture to support and govern a system wide net zero transition, and measures to align the real economy in which we invest with sustainable growth through measures such as carbon pricing to correct market failures, ensure that polluters pay the true cost of their impacts, and reward those that commit to the net zero future that we must achieve.”