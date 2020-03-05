There has been a rapid and dramatic market correction as a result of the news flow around the COVID-19 outbreak. Uncertainty remains high on key issues: ease of transmission, length of time a person can be infected and contagious without showing symptoms, mortality rates, and length of time before the infection rate stabilizes globally. This appears to be an overreaction, though it would not be surprising to see the sell-off continue. That\u2019s the view of Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco. Below is Hooper\u2019s analysis of the current global market situation and her thoughts on what might happen from here.\r\n\r\nHas Chinese economic data reached the bottom?\r\nThe situation in China in terms of contagion already appears to be improving, as new infection data is being driven by cases outside of China. That considered, economic data is poor \u2014 especially the February Purchasing Managers\u2019 Indexes (PMIs) released this past weekend. China\u2019s official manufacturing PMI dropped from 50.0 in January to 35.7, while the services PMI dropped from 54.1 in January to 29.6 from.1 However, that is to be expected given the extreme measures taken by the Chinese government to lock down travel and commerce in order to stem the tide of infection.\r\nThe data for February will likely represent the bottom, and March data will indicate improvement. If this is the case, it suggests the greatest impact on Chinese economic growth will be felt in the first quarter of 2020. In China, Invesco expects a V-shaped economic recovery, with a sharp rebound quickly following the first-quarter fall.\r\n\r\nThe path to economic recovery will vary across the globe\r\nHowever, for many other countries, infections are rising rapidly. And while there are various measures being employed to slow the spread of COVID-19, in general they are likely to be less effective than the actions taken by the Chinese government.\r\nFor most major economies, depending on how the virus develops, there is a risk of a significant negative impact on growth through the second quarter of 2020 and possibly longer. Some countries\u2019 economies will experience a V-shaped recovery while others will experience a U-shaped recovery, with a rebound taking longer to get off the ground. The path of economic recovery depends on the length of time the contagion spreads without stabilization, as well as the policy response of each respective country.\r\n\r\n<span style="color: #ff0000;">Continue reading article...<\/span>\r\n\r\n\r\nIn terms of the impact and the policy response Hooper anticipates:\r\n\r\n\u2022 The US experiences a V-shaped recovery given favourable economic conditions in the country.\r\n\u2022 The coronavirus to have an unsubstantial impact on the global economy beyond 2020. Though the timeline is uncertain Hooper believes it to be relatively short-term in nature.\r\n\u2022 In terms of earnings, Hooper expects a recovery in Chinese equities first. It will likely take longer for an earnings recovery for other major stock markets given where they are in the contagion cycle.\r\n\u2022 China has continued to provide significant stimulus, both monetary and fiscal, to help support its economy, and most other major economies are expected to provide an adequate policy response.\r\n\u2022 However, developed countries will likely focus on monetary policy rather than fiscal stimulus. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jay Powell issued a statement of reassurance on Friday: \u201cThe fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook.\u201d This indicates the Fed stands ready to act and provide monetary accommodation if needed.\r\n\u2022 A specific risk is that a rise in infections will lead to people hunkering down more, resulting in cash flow issues for select companies, resulting in wider credit spreads. Policymakers may need to respond to provide emergency liquidity.\r\n\r\nAsset class implications\r\nAt a tactical level, investors should continue to favour risk assets, especially stocks, but ensure they are well-diversified. Invesco believes this is still a secular bull market, favouring stocks over bonds and credit over Treasuries. Nonetheless, investors should be prepared that, in the near term, volatility in markets is likely to persist, and equities and credit may fall under additional pressure. The good news is that the 10-year US Treasury yield and the copper-to-gold ratio seem to already be pricing in close to worst-case scenario outcomes. Within stocks, Invesco favours Chinese equities as well as global equities that have significant revenue exposure to China, given their view that earnings will likely recover first in China due to the trajectory of the disease. US stocks could also perform well, given expectations that the Fed will provide adequate policy support. While the market is likely not at the bottom, investors should be ready to take potential advantage of buying opportunities as they present themselves. Within fixed income, credit is favoured over sovereign debt. This is particularly so given currently falling rates. Adequate exposure to alternatives, including real estate, is certainly encouraged.\r\n\r\n1 Source: South China Morning Post, \u201cCoronavirus: China\u2019s factory activity plunges to all-time low, worse than global financial crisis, February data show,\u201d 29 February, 2020