Could you be STEP’s Financial Advisor Team of the Year for 2022/23?

The STEP Private Client Awards are seen as the hallmark of quality within the private client industry. If your team or firm offer advice on financial planning matters and recommend suitable financial products to private clients, trusts and charities don’t miss this opportunity to position your firm as a market leader and showcase your team’s achievements over the past year.

Previous winners include AB Bernstein Private Wealth, Matrix Capital Chartered Financial Planners and Partners Wealth Management.

Why enter?

Showcase your firm’s excellence and innovation to your peer group and clients

Affiliate yourself with the leading Awards in the private client industry

Winners will receive editorial coverage in STEP’s flagship publication the STEP Journal, distributed to over 22,000 wealth management professionals worldwide

Display your success with finalist and winner Private Client Award logos that can be added to your firm’s promotional material

See your achievements recognised in front of a global audience at the Awards Ceremony in London on 14 September 2022

The Awards are open to both STEP members and non-members worldwide with 19 categories available to enter. All entries are rigorously judged by an independent panel of experts comprising of internationally renowned practitioners in the wealth management arena.

Find out more and start your entry