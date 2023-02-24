Coventry for Intermediaries cuts rates and launches 50% LTV residential products

Coventry for Intermediaries has reduced selected residential rates by up to 23bps and launched 50% LTV products for new and existing customers. Fixed Rate options are available for 2, 3 and 5 years, alongside 2 year tracker options.

Fixed rate products for existing Buy to Let customers have also been reduced by up to 70bps.



Highlights include;

4.62% 2 year Fixed Rate to 31.08.25, 85% LTV and £999 product fee – available for residential purchase and remortgage



3.96% 5 year Fixed Rate to 31.08.28, 50% LTV and £999 product fee – available for residential purchase and remortgage – option of £350 cashback or RMTS for remortgage



4.70% 5 year Fixed Rate to 31.08.28, 50% LTV with £1999 product fee – available for buy to let product transfer and further advance.

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said:

“We continue to support the market with reduced rates and new products. This gives brokers a range of attractive options to discuss with their clients, making it a great time for brokers to re-engage with borrowers and help them find the best possible product.”