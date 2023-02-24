Mortgage and Property

Coventry for Intermediaries cuts rates and launches 50% LTV residential products

by | Feb 24, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Coventry for Intermediaries has reduced selected residential rates by up to 23bps and launched 50% LTV products for new and existing customers. Fixed Rate options are available for 2, 3 and 5 years, alongside 2 year tracker options.

Fixed rate products for existing Buy to Let customers have also been reduced by up to 70bps.

Highlights include;

  • 4.62% 2 year Fixed Rate to 31.08.25, 85% LTV and £999 product fee – available for residential purchase and remortgage
     
  • 3.96% 5 year Fixed Rate to 31.08.28, 50% LTV and £999 product fee – available for residential purchase and remortgage – option of £350 cashback or RMTS for remortgage
     
  • 4.70% 5 year Fixed Rate to 31.08.28, 50% LTV with £1999 product fee – available for buy to let product transfer and further advance.

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said:

 

“We continue to support the market with reduced rates and new products. This gives brokers a range of attractive options to discuss with their clients, making it a great time for brokers to re-engage with borrowers and help them find the best possible product.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts