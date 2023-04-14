Coventry for intermediaries reduces selected Residential and BTL rates

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced its entire FTB Only range at 90-95% LTV. Additionally, its 3 year £999 fee PT and FA fixed Residential rates at 85-95% LTV have also been lowered. And the 5 year no fee PT and FA fixed rates at 90-95% LTV have also seen a drop.

For BTL and PL BTL clients, fixed rates at 50-65% LTV have all been reduced.



Highlights include;

Residential 5.61% 2 year FTB Fixed Rate to 31.10.2025, 95% LTV, no fee – available for FTB’s Only. £500 cashback available.

BTL 4.40% 5 year Fixed Rate to 31.10.2028, 65% LTV and £1999 product fee – available for purchase and remortgage.

Keith Williams, Intermediary Operations Manager at Coventry for intermediaries, said: “The steady demand for first time buyer properties is an encouraging sign as activity toward the lower end of the market should help create movement for others.

“Brokers looking to match mortgage products to meet the individual needs of borrowers need a broad range of options to choose from. We’ve reduced rates on a number of our products to make them more competitive and improve the choices available to brokers and their clients.”