Coventry for intermediaries reduces selected Residential rates

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced selected 2 and 3 year fixed residential rates by up to 30bps and extended end dates on all available products in their range.



Highlights include;

Residential 4.21% 2 year Fixed Rate to 31.10.2025, 65% LTV and £999 product fee – available for residential purchase, FTB’s and remortgage option of £350 cashback or RMTS for remortgage

Residential 4.18% 3 year Fixed Rate to 31.10.2026, 75% LTV and £999 product fee – available for residential purchase, FTB’s and remortgage – option of £350 cashback or RMTS for remortgage

Ben Williams, Corporate Relationship Manager at Coventry Building Society, said: “After an excellent start to the year, the mortgage market continues to be busier than many expected – even if it isn’t quite at last year’s levels.

“Demand for trackers still exists but the real interest is in 2 and 3 year fixed rates. Brokers and their clients need competitive options to choose from and we’re continuing to support the market with further reductions of 2 and 3 year fixed. 3 years has continued to be popular as this has given borrowers additional security and more choice of fixing for slightly longer without long tie-ins.”

