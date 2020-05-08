The coronavirus pandemic surprised us all with the speed of its advance worldwide. The Personal Finance Society reacted swiftly to ensure the safety of our colleagues, our members and our students, whilst also fulfilling our responsibilities as a professional body with events cancelled a few days ahead of the government lockdown.

Our workforce quickly switched to home working and has been focused on helping members navigate these difficult times. Immediate actions included postponing some of our written examinations and re-purposing content which can be delivered in interactive and engaging formats online via digital channels.

In keeping with our three key principles of Standards, Professionalism, and Trust, the PFS is emphasising the benefits of pursuing continued professional development to our members and the wider profession.

By maintaining and growing their professional knowledge, our members are putting themselves in a position to provide greater value to their clients during these uncertain times.

For those pursuing qualifications, now provides an opportunity for self-paced coursework and reading for getting to grips with complex issues such as SM&CR, for example, which has consistently been considered amongst the top concerns for CEOs, along with MIFID II. As compliance adapts to the digital age, keeping up with the new requirements can seem like a job in itself, and so this period can be utilised to catch-up with these changes, assess how your business is performing and identify where improvements can be made.

