For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail clients.

In this whitepaper, Octopus explain how investments that qualify for Business Property Relief can complement trust planning.

Octopus is creating on-demand, online resources that count toward your CPD hours.

One resource available is an easy-to-read whitepaper that takes a deep dive into Business Property Relief and discretionary trusts.

In particular, Octopus cover how BPR-qualifying investments could work alongside trust arrangements to mitigate potential inheritance tax charges.

Explore the CPD resources >>

Octopus tax products put investor capital at risk. Tax treatment is subject to circumstances, current legislation and maintaining qualifying status.

We do not offer investment or tax advice. Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. Issued: June 2020. CAM009832.