Craven Street Wealth reveal London growth plans

Craven Street Wealth have announced the acquisition of London-based Bernard Barrett Associates Ltd.

This follows the successful integration of Tarvos Wealth Ltd into the financial planning and wealth management group earlier this month, with this latest acquisition resulting in a group with the expertise of 18 Financial Planners, 11 of which have achieved Chartered Financial Planning status and a total of £1.25 Billion of assets under management.

Craven Street Wealth was created by the London-based corporate finance firm, Craven Street Capital Ltd, following two simultaneous acquisitions in March 2021.

All Bernard Barrett Associates staff will remain within the business immediately post-acquisition and continue to operate from a London office. Bernard Barrett will continue employment, phasing into a relationship management capacity, whilst Stuart Bates will join the Craven Street Wealth management team.

Within Craven Street Wealth, clients and staff can expect to benefit over time from the expansion of services, including investment propositions, platform technology and systems, all whilst keeping client costs down through the scale of the group and crucially maintaining the personal touch through shared values of trust, integrity, experience and expertise to provide the highest standard of advice.

Bernard Barrett and Stuart Bates from Bernard Barrett Associates Ltd comment:

“It was clear from our initial discussions that Craven Street Wealth would be a great fit for both our clients and our staff, with welcoming and down to earth people who have a wealth of experience and expertise. What is of the utmost importance is that Craven Street Wealth upholds the same core values we always strive for, putting clients at the heart of everything, aiming for excellence and building long-term relationships based on trust and integrity. This is an exciting opportunity for everyone involved, with Craven Street Wealth presenting a forward thinking and dynamic team. We are very much looking forward to driving that success, as well as being a part of it”.

Tom Barnett, Managing Director of Craven Street Wealth adds:

“[I am] delighted to welcome the Bernard Barrett Associates clients and team to the Craven Street Wealth group at an exciting time for our growth plans in London. From our early interactions with Bernard and Stuart I was sure that the team and their approach to client care would fit naturally into the culture at Craven Street Wealth and therefore whilst representing a change for all, I am confident the future will also hold a high level of continuity of these core values. For Bernard, who has developed the business over most of his long career in financial services, I am delighted that after much deliberation he has entrusted the business on to us and will continue to provide his support. Stuart will also be joining the management team in Craven Street Wealth and contribute his knowledge and experience directly to the continued growth of the Group”.

The Craven Street Wealth group now benefits from the expertise and experience of 18 Financial Planners, 11 of which have continued their professional development in achieving Chartered Financial Planners status, in addition to a highly effective support team.