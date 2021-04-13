Creating a sustainable future – A special supplement in conjunction with M&G | April 2021

M&G Investments are one of the early adopters of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing strategies within their funds.

In this IFA Magazine special supplement, we talk to three of M&G’s experts in this important field. Each one is helping to shape this new investment landscape which addresses society’s greatest challenges through the creation robust and effective fund strategies for the benefit of advisers and their clients.

Fund manager Maria Municchi highlights how M&G’s new range of sustainable, risk-targeted multi-asset funds, which are spread across cautious, balanced and growth profiles, can support investors’ needs for diversification as well providing a focus on sustainability.

Randeep Somel, fund manager of the M&G Climate Solutions fund, takes a look at the long-term challenge of climate change to help us to understand how it is progressing and how it may have been impacted by recent events. In his article he highlights how the climate challenge can be thought of as a three-legged stool for the stakeholders that need to participate: these are Consumers, Industry and Government. He also highlights how the fund is positioned to meet key areas for investment and growth as we transition to a carbon neutral world over the coming decades.

We also talk to Ben Constable-Maxwell, M&G’s influential Head of Impact Investing, who is one of the driving forces behind the move to integrate ESG, sustainability and impact investing into fund and portfolio management decisions.

We hope you find the contents insightful and of interest. You can, of course, find more information on M&G’s approach to impact investing by visiting https://www. mandg.com/investments/professional-investor/en-gb/ solutions/investment-options/sustainability

Sue Whitbread

Editor

IFA Magazine