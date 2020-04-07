@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

In shocking news Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to Intensive Care last night. He is not on a ventilator but has been recieiving Oxygen since Monday afternoon.

The most recent update from No. 10 suggests Boris has been stable overnight.

Newly appointed leader of the opposition @Keir_Starmer made a statement.

All of our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time. This is a national crisis and the Labour Party will act in the national interest, working constructively with the government. pic.twitter.com/xkPiNDAgSf — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2020

@faisalislam, economics editor of the BBC, comments on President Donald Trump’s response. Islam details potenital drug companies Trump aluded to in the Briefing Room.

President says two US drugs companies have been sent to London with advanced therapeutics for PM… and later said they’d already had meetings. Suggests later its companies with a track record on Ebola and AIDS, and that treatments were for something else but effective vs Covid.. https://t.co/nfP5MYLSzY — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has deputised Dominic Raab. Raab’s appointment has been met with controversy amongst many on Twitter.

@AamerAnwar, rector of Glasgow University, had this to say.

In case you’re wondering who @DominicRaab is, this clip tells you exactly what he thinks about the poor, austerity, the elderly & the sick #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WNTCIyRaDX — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽 (@AamerAnwar) April 6, 2020

In other news, the Coronavirus Crisis has hit Hedge Funds hard.

@rjparkerjr09 shares an interesting article from the FT, about Winton and their year so far.

"Hedge fund Winton is suffering one of its worst runs on record after its stance against simple trend-following appeared to backfire. The fund is on track for its worst calendar year in its 22-year history."https://t.co/aqE3302yRw — Jerry Parker (@rjparkerjr09) April 6, 2020

Journalist @Ian_Fraser called out Hedge Funds for short selling UK companies.

Hedge funds are still short-selling UK listed companies, despite Bank of England calls to stop. via @BenChu_ https://t.co/yiMMzlSOfo — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) April 7, 2020

Hedge Fund manager @BillAckman told Bloomberg Markets he considered liquidating his fund’s entire portfolio.

Bill Ackman said he was so concerned about the potential impact of the coronavirus that he considered liquidating his hedge fund’s entire portfolio https://t.co/4Qap15wonG — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) April 7, 2020

In rather grisly news, @ChrisGiles highlights concerning data suggesting UK Coronavirus deaths are much higher than reported.

We knew the daily coronavirus death counts were too low because of reporting delays We had little idea they were 80% too low…. All in guts of todays @ONS statistics pic.twitter.com/l55mj9MB9C — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) April 7, 2020

