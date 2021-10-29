X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Crossrail facing another hurdle as MPs reveal £150m funding gap

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
October 29, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The long-awaited but never-arrived Elizabeth line could be facing yet another delay, as MPs warned the cross-London railway was facing yet another funding shortfall of around £150m.
A Public Accounts Committee report has said that the estimated cost of completing the megaproject, also known as Crossrail, currently topped available funding by that amount.

The line, which will link Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east with Heathrow and Reading in the west, via a tunnel through the City and West End, was originally scheduled to open in 2018 and cost £14.8bn.

It is now earmarked to open in the first half of 2022 after several delays, with the costs blowing out to a current estimated £18.9bn.

The committee also said in the report that there were concerns over when and how Transport for London and the Greater London Authority would repay a Department for Transport loan issued for the project.

As the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns caused a collapse in fare revenue for TfL, the DfT extended £750m to the project, expecting it to be repaid from TfL’s own revenue.

But the transport authority is still facing a serious crunch in its finances as commuter travel in and around the capital remains depressed, and it has not been offered the same financial packages given to its privately-owned National Rail counterparts.

Crossrail began construction with piling at Canary Wharf in April 2009 and is currently the largest construction project in Europe, with TfL set to brand it the ‘Elizabeth line’ once it eventually begins operations.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine