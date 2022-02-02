Curtis Banks comments on the Institute for Fiscal Studies Report on the risk of pension inattention in a DC world

Jessica List, Pension Technical Manager at Curtis Banks, has commented on the Institute for Fiscal Studies report on the risk of pension inattention in a DC world:
“These findings from the IFS and Profile Pensions emphasise the urgent need for greater engagement with pensions. The Work & Pensions Committee recently recommended that the Government and regulators should take a more active role in supporting savers to make better decisions when accessing their benefits; however, research like this highlights a need for greater support throughout the whole pensions savings journey in order to help savers make the most of their funds. Choosing the right products and investments can have an enormous effect on outcomes for savers, and this will only increase in importance along with the continuing shift from DB to DC.”