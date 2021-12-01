X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Cut in universal credit taper gives low-earners more money in their pocket from today, making pension saving  more affordable

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
December 1, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Kate Smith, Head of Pensions at Aegon believes that this signifies a small but much welcome pension boost commenting: 

“We welcome the Government taking steps to put more money in the pockets of hard-working individuals and making work pay in what will no doubt be a welcome early Christmas present for many. From today, the cut in the universal credit taper from 63% to 55%  along with a £500 increase in the Work Allowance means that 2 million of the UK’s lowest workers can keep up to an extra £1,000 of their earnings each year.

“In his recent Budget, the Chancellor tackled the spectra of the rising cost of living head on, by incentivising individuals to stay in work and encouraging them to look ahead to build a more financially secure future. More money in people’s pockets enables more low-earners to get into the pension savings habit through their workplace pension scheme. Saving even a little regularly, and benefiting from an employer pension contribution can help to build long-term financial security.

“From April, low-earners on the National Living Wage will also benefit from an increase in their hourly rate to £9.50 an hour more than double the increase in the cost of living. As a result of automatic enrolment, any rise in the minimum wage will also mean they benefit from increased pension contributions to their workplace pensions.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine