EY free to reveal years of audit work for Wirecard, but will they? Meanwhile, the government’s response to RPI reform consultation will be announced today, leading to potentially big ramifications for the bond market and pension industry. Elsewhere cyber attacks on the finance sector have soared during the pandemic.

Ed Conway speculates on what to expect in the upcoming spending review.

Seven things you need to know ahead of today’s Spending Review. My guide on what to expect: https://t.co/se6irpicM5 — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) November 25, 2020

EY free to reveal years of audit work for Wirecard.

EY effectively given a green light to reveal all about 10 years of audit work for Wirecard on Thursday after Wirecard's board released it of its client confidentiality Awkward moment for EY as anything they are 'free' to say on Thursday may impact upcoming civil cases against it https://t.co/0Qnkd5ZOK7 — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) November 24, 2020

Are British small companies due for a change in fortune?

Disclaimer: Past (poor) perf of UK stocks is not a guide to future perf. They’re cheap-the smaller the cheaper. Historically cheap vs global stocks And have strong earnings forecasts Brexit, covid risks abound but due a change in fortunes?@MerrynSWhttps://t.co/iBG4wqbDwi pic.twitter.com/7z41RJdIVD — Duncan Lamont (@DuncanLamont2) November 25, 2020

Cyber attacks on the finance sector have soared over the last year.

Exclusive: Cyber attacks on the finance sector have soared during the Covid crisis, I reveal with @laurenalmeida_l @IChronicle. Reports of data breaches linked to cyber security incidents were up 54% in the first half compared to the same period in 2019.https://t.co/2Iu8zbkU1s pic.twitter.com/C9RNxkQf7W — Oliver Telling (@olivertelling) November 25, 2020

Big day for UK pensions as the government prepares to announce a response to the consultation on RPI reform.

Big day for UK #pension schemes as Govt to publish response to consultation on RPI reform. The pension industry has warned scheme liabilities could soar by tens of billions if RPI reform is introduced before 2030. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) November 25, 2020

The response on RPI may have implications for the index-linked gilt market.

Massive day for the UK index-linked gilt market. Today we get the government's response to the RPI Reform Consultation: likely that RPI will be aligned to CPIH from 2030, with no compensation for investors. Some even think this might be moved forward to 2025. — Bond Vigilantes (@bondvigilantes) November 25, 2020

