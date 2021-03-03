X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Daily Mail owner buys New Scientist magazine for £70m

by
March 3, 2021
in M&A
Share this story
Share this story

The publisher of the Daily Mail said it had bought the weekly science and technology magazine New Scientist for £70m in cash.
Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) said it had purchased the 65-year London-based old title from a group of individual investors led by Sir Bernard Gray.

New Scientist is forecast to make £7m in profits and more than £20m in revenues this year, DMGT said in a statement.

“New Scientist is a world-renowned publication loved by its readers, and we are both thrilled and proud to welcome it to the DMGT family,” said Lord Rothermere, the chairman of the Daily Mail and General Trust, the parent of the Mail, Metro and i newspapers.

“We are very much looking forward to supporting their exciting plans to grow as the go-to publication for anyone interested in the scientific world around us.”

Founded in 1956, the publication has a weekly circulation of around 120,000.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine