Daniel Bisby revealed as the latest guest on IFA Magazine’s M&A webinar

On Thursday 4th July IFA Magazine will host an in-depth discussion about the journey to selling, purchasing, or retiring from an IFA business, and everything you need to know about the current environment of M&A in the financial advice sector.

Our wide ranging discussion will be hosted by Alex Sullivan CEO and Managing Partner of IFA Magazine details of which can be found on our registration page.

We will be joined by a panel of expert speakers and in the lead up to the Webinar we will be bringing you insights each of them speakers’ exploring their background and expertise in advance of the event.

Next under our spotlight is Daniel Bisby, Partner at Schofield Sweeney Solicitors. Daniel acts for businesses and individuals, offering expertise and advice on a range of corporate transactions.

His specialisms include acquisitions and disposals (shares and assets), management buyouts and buy-ins, joint ventures, shareholder and partnership agreements, investment agreements, refinancing (including banking work) and reorganisations.

He has experience of dealing with acquisitions and disposals within the financial services sector, as well as transactions in the field of sport, media and entertainment.