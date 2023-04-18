Business and Development

Danny Szabo joins JM Finn as an investment manager

by | Apr 18, 2023

Danny Szabo has joined JM Finn as an investment manager.

Danny has worked in Investment Management for more than a decade. He has obtained the Chartered Wealth Manager designation and holds Chartered Fellow status at the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments. 

Prior to joining JM Finn, he managed discretionary assets on behalf of private clients and intermediaries at Atomos. His previous firms include Evelyn Partners, where he was responsible for a team who managed assets in excess of £600m, and Oxford Capital.

Danny started on the 6th March and is based in JM Finn’s London office, working closely with Paul Dyas, Head of Investment Management. He will be responsible for managing client portfolios and developing investment strategies that align with each client’s unique financial objectives.

 
 

