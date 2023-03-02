Dashboards delay must be kept to an absolute minimum to avoid dashboards ‘limbo’– Steve Webb, LCP

LCP partner and former pensions minister Steve Webb has commented on the announcement of a delay to the pensions dashboards:

He said: “This latest delay in the roll out of pensions dashboards to the public is deeply frustrating. The end goal, of a website where people can see all of their pensions in one place would be of huge value to pension savers.

“It will help people to find pension pots they have lost track of, and will enable them to rationalise and make best use of the pots that they do have.

“The Government must ensure that any delay is kept to an absolute minimum. The lack of a firm new timetable will leave industry in limbo and this uncertainty must be resolved as soon as possible”.