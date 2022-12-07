David Ostojitsch joins PIMFA as Director of Government Relations and Policy

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the personal investment and financial advice industry, has announced the appointment of David Ostojitsch to the role of Director of Government Relations and Policy.

David joins PIMFA from the Capital Markets Company (Capco), where he was Managing Principal for Capital Markets Regulation and Technology. David has held numerous roles in financial services during his 17-year career, including four years at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), where he was Director of EU and Global Technology and Operations Regulatory Affairs.

David takes over from Tim Fassam, who left PIMFA in August to join the Phoenix Group. David will continue spearheading PIMFA’s engagement activities with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Government. His role will be to ensure that stakeholders understand the needs of wealth managers, financial advisers and consumers and that policy reflects the need to champion a thriving culture of financial health within the UK.

Reporting to the PIMFA Chief Executive Liz Field, David will work closely with the Head of Public Affairs, Simon Harrington and the Head of Regulation, Alexandra Roberts, to help PIMFA formulate and drive forward relevant policy.

PIMFA Chief Executive, Liz Field, commented: “I am delighted David is joining PIMFA. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge that I am sure will prove invaluable as PIMFA seeks to engage with the FCA, Government, and other stakeholders at a time when we are continuing to advocate for reforms that we know will be of benefit not only to our members but most importantly to consumers.

“PIMFA continues to make the case for reform of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) levy; to combat fraud through our advocacy on the Online Safety Bill; for a simplified advice model designed to widen the availability of financial advice to more people; for a more technology-led industry through the PIMFA Wealth Tech platform and for a more diverse and inclusive industry that better reflects the clients we aim to serve.”

David Ostojitsch, Director of Government Relations and Policy at PIMFA, commented: “I’ve been an admirer of PIMFA for many years. As a trade association, it represents the interests of its members and their clients exceptionally well.”

“I look forward to helping PIMFA members tackle the challenges and grasp the opportunities that lie ahead. There remain many issues that need attention, but, as ever, PIMFA will be there to represent the interests of members and their clients.”