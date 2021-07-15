X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

DB Trustees struggling to reflect beliefs on ESG in investment strategies, survey reveals

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 15, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

DB pension schemes are struggling to reflect their own beliefs on ESG investment in their reflection strategies, new research from XPS Pensions Group has found.

Only 40% of defined benefit pension scheme trustees believe that their scheme’s ESG policy reflects their preferred approach to ESG and sustainable investments, research from XPS Pensions Group published today has found.

XPS surveyed over 200 trustees across 80 pension schemes and found that while nearly all (94%) are in agreement at the importance of ESG investment principles, many find it difficult to implement them.

Trustees also believe that it is time for them to be more transparent with members on ESG issues, with 85% agreeing that it is important to communicate their scheme’s responsible investment strategy with members. However, they stopped short of supporting that members’ views should be reflected, with only 46% agreeing that this should be considered when agreeing the investment strategy.

In XPS’s view, to help resolve the gap between intention and action, trustees should focus on:

  • Innovation in fund products to help trustees identify strategies that supports their ESG ambitions
  • Development of a UK specific equivalent of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation to help identify funds that incorporate ESG risk a management and sustainable issues into decision making.
  • Enhanced practices and reporting from fund managers for existing fund products to ensure accountability around effective integration and risk management
  • Regular interaction with advisors who should bring the latest thinking to pension schemes and champion continuing improvement in the asset management industry.

There is a clear desire for change within the industry. Pension schemes could take a more activist stance in their shareholdings in the future, with 83% of trustees saying stewardship plays an important role in how schemes’ assets are managed. This reflects a desire to engage with portfolio companies and could lead to pension schemes representing a powerful voice during AGMs either via their managers or more directly. A further 78% of respondents want to monitor the activity of investment managers beyond minimum compliance checks in order to avoid ‘greenwashing’.

Simeon Willis, Chief Investment Officer at XPS Pensions Group, comments:

“We are in the midst of a significant change of direction in the industry. This survey clearly demonstrates that ESG has rightly gained trustee support and buy in – but there is still a lot of work to do from here. We need clearer terminology, better information and more choice to facilitate investment in sustainable products by schemes.

“Fortunately the asset management industry is bought into this too, and has been for some time. When we polled 90 representatives of UK fund managers at our conference back in 2019, 76% thought that investments should be used as a force for good against climate change.

“But even with this good intent we need to move quickly as time is running out to align pension schemes’ portfolios with the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming well below 2°C.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine