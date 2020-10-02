The Times reports that companies should invest now for when the Covid crisis ends; Andy Haldane, chief economist of the Bank of England, says businesses need to ignore the current “fog of uncertainty” and boost investment in kit and people as it is in their interest and that of the wider economy.

Bankers, lawyers and accountants will share in £80 million in fees from Rolls-Royce after the engine-maker revealed plans to tap shareholders for £2 billion. Rolls is embarking on the deeply discounted rescue rights issue as part of a broader £5 billion financing package.

Burford Capital, the litigation funding company, have seized on resilient half-year results to hit back at the criticisms of short-sellers which have plagued the company since the bear raid of July 2019.

The Daily Telegraph reports that investors are heading overseas and name their favourite funds for each region, including the best active and passive funds for different countries around the world.

They name three FTSE 100 stocks which yield more than 10% and ask if M&G, Imperial and Aviva are bargains or dividend traps.

Your clients may read the paper’s guide to how to invest in stocks for beginners and experts; they claim that ‘from yields to AGMs, this is your guide to investing in stocks’.

The Daily Mail is concerned that BP and Shell saw their shares sink as the price of Brent crude dropped back below $40 per barrel. BP was down 3.1 per cent, or 7p, to 218.2p, and Shell fell 3.5 per cent, or 32.9p, to 907.3p – levels not seen since 1995. Fears are growing over a rising number of coronavirus cases globally and what that could mean for energy demand.

Maybe unsurprisingly, Halfords shares have spiked 30% as it ups its profit forecast and says the cycling boom is continuing beyond lockdown and the ‘staycation’ season.

