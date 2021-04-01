Deepbridge confirms latest £1.3m Innovation SEIS funding  

Companies funded in England, Northern Ireland and Wales

Deepbridge reports record year of fundraising

Venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital today announces the completion of its latest Innovation SEIS £1.3m funding round.

Companies receiving seed-stage funding include Actuation Lab, AEGIQ, AI Rehab, Askria, LogChain, Machine Eye Technology, Perswitch, SmallSpark Space Systems and Thinking Machine Systems.

The Deepbridge Innovation SEIS enables private investors to access a portfolio of early-stage companies within the UK’s vibrant tech sector, whilst benefiting from the generous potential tax reliefs available via the Government’s Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme.

Deepbridge also manages the Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS, the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS, the Deepbridge Life Sciences SEIS and the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service.

Last month, Deepbridge also announced its latest £1m tranche of funding via the Deepbridge Life Sciences SEIS fund. Deepbridge is reporting a record year of fundraising, across its Enterprise Investment Scheme, Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Business Relief funds, with final figures for the 2020/21 tax year due to be released in April.

Adrian Neilan, Investment Director, Technology, at Deepbridge Capital commented: “We are particularly excited about this latest investment tranche of the Deepbridge Innovation SEIS. These companies represent some of the most exciting seed-stage innovations developing here in the UK – which itself, is globally renowned as a great place to start a tech company, thanks in part to the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme’s role as a world-leading initiative. From the digitalisation of supply chains to rocket science, these portfolio companies are solving tangible commercial problems.

“It is particularly pleasing that these companies add to our regional exposure, being based across the UK, including Northern Ireland, Wales and all corners of England. We look forward to working with these companies and supporting their desired growth.”