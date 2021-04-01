X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Deepbridge confirms latest £1.3m Innovation SEIS funding  

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 1, 2021
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story
  • Companies funded in England, Northern Ireland and Wales
  • Deepbridge reports record year of fundraising

Venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital today announces the completion of its latest Innovation SEIS £1.3m funding round.

Companies receiving seed-stage funding include Actuation Lab, AEGIQ, AI Rehab, Askria, LogChain, Machine Eye Technology, Perswitch, SmallSpark Space Systems and Thinking Machine Systems.

The Deepbridge Innovation SEIS enables private investors to access a portfolio of early-stage companies within the UK’s vibrant tech sector, whilst benefiting from the generous potential tax reliefs available via the Government’s Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme.

Deepbridge also manages the Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS, the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS, the Deepbridge Life Sciences SEIS and the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service.

Last month, Deepbridge also announced its latest £1m tranche of funding via the Deepbridge Life Sciences SEIS fund.  Deepbridge is reporting a record year of fundraising, across its Enterprise Investment Scheme, Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Business Relief funds, with final figures for the 2020/21 tax year due to be released in April.

Adrian Neilan, Investment Director, Technology, at Deepbridge Capital commented: “We are particularly excited about this latest investment tranche of the Deepbridge Innovation SEIS.  These companies represent some of the most exciting seed-stage innovations developing here in the UK – which itself, is globally renowned as a great place to start a tech company, thanks in part to the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme’s role as a world-leading initiative.  From the digitalisation of supply chains to rocket science, these portfolio companies are solving tangible commercial problems.

“It is particularly pleasing that these companies add to our regional exposure, being based across the UK, including Northern Ireland, Wales and all corners of England.  We look forward to working with these companies and supporting their desired growth.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate
    March 29, 2021

    Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Ascentric and Prudential Financial Planning to rebrand as M&G Wealth
    March 31, 2021

    With £28 billion of AUM and AUA, M&G Wealth reveals new brand identities M&G Wealth has announced that its wealth platform Ascentric and its advice

  • The show must go on | IFAM97/GBI26 | April 2021
    March 30, 2021

    ‘Empty spaces, what are we living for? Abandoned places, I guess we know the score’ There can be fewer more poignant songs than this, the

  • As a result of Covid-19, which generations have most been driven to take advice?
    March 29, 2021

    While the need for sound financial advice spans all generations, new research from Prudential reveals that the pandemic appears to have created a pronounced opportunity

  • Calculus Capital delivers 6x return with ActiveOps listing
    March 29, 2021

    Calculus Capital portfolio company ActiveOps has completed a successful Initial Public Offering on the Alternative Investment Market, generating a 6x return for Calculus EIS investors.

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • UK pensions system disadvantages women
    March 29, 2021

    Barnett Waddingham’s analysis into defined contribution (DC) pension schemes reveals that there is a stark disparity in wealth at retirement, with there being a 25

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation By Robert Wigley
    March 26, 2021

    Robert Wigley, the Chairman of UK Finance, has just published a book called, Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation. Click here for your

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine