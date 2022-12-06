Deepbridge recruits new Investment Directors

Venture capital investment specialists Deepbridge Capital has today announced the appointment of David Blake and Oliver Wheatley as Associate Investment Directors.

Having been members of the tech investment team at the Development Bank of Wales (DBW), Blake and Wheatley will be working within Deepbridge’s Tech Investment Team, which manages the Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS fund.

This recruitment forms part of Deepbridge’s wider restructure, including the appointment of Simon Thelwall-Jones earlier this year, who was previously the Director of the Technology Venture Investments Team at DBW, and Dr Savvas Neophytou fulfilling the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer.

With over £230 million invested to date, and over 75% of investment outside of London, Deepbridge is one of the most active regional early-stage investors in the UK, reporting a record year of fundraising during the 2021/22 tax year, supporting investee companies within the Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS and Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS funds.

Ian Warwick, Managing Partner at Deepbridge, commented; “We are delighted to welcome David and Oliver to the Deepbridge investment team, adding significant experience of tech investing to our already talented team. The growth of our investment team aims to ensure we can continue to identify, support and grow the very best portfolio companies; with our investors’ best interests at the fore.

“Despite the uncertainty surrounding the global economy, the UK continues to produce great tech and life sciences innovations which require funding to grow and become the leading companies of tomorrow. This is why the Enterprise Investment Scheme is such a crucial, and generous, scheme which is the envy of the world.”

Simon Thelwall-Jones, Fund Manager, Head of Technology Growth, added; “Even the most promising companies need considerable support from their funding partners and the networks that those funding partners bring. It is, therefore, imperative that we continue to grow our investment team with experienced professionals who can assist our maturing portfolio of companies, whilst driving growth and returns for our investors.”