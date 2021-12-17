GBI Magazine spoke to Neciah Dorh, CEO of FluoretiQ, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced it.

This is the fourth and final part of our series with Deepbridge, looking at the Start-Ups empowered by the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS. Founded in 2010, Chester-based Deepbridge launched its first EIS fund in the 2013/14 tax year and specialises in providing venture capital to early-stage technology, life sciences and renewable energy companies.

FluoretiQ is an exemplar of the sort of Start-Up Deepbridge invest in with the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS. FluoretiQ provides Rapid Bacterial Identification for Faster Treatment. In this interview Neciah helps detail the science behind his company, explaining how FluoretiQ have carried out so much scientific testing with such a small team.

If you would like to invest in FluoretiQ, or find out more about the companies invested in by the Deepbrige Life Sciences EIS, please see their website here.