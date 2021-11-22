X

Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Vidivet

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
November 22, 2021
in GBI, Interviews, News, Sponsored
GBI Magazine spoke to Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced it.

This is the first part of our four part series with Deepbridge, looking at the Start-Ups empowered by the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS. Founded in 2010, Chester-based Deepbridge launched its first EIS fund in the 2013/14 tax year and specialises in providing venture capital to early-stage technology, life sciences and renewable energy companies.

Ben is an example of the type of founders Deepbridge invest in, someone who is flexible and ambitious. Moreover Vidivet the company is also an exemplar of the sort of Start-Up Deepbridge invest in with the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS. Vidivet is an a-synchronised communication platform pairing vets and pet owners, a disruptive platform in the veterinarian industry.

As discussed in this interview, Vidivet has potentially vast application, but the road to its current form has not been easy. For a Start-Up like this one, Ben had to be flexible and unsentimental with his ideas. Ben’s commitment to the company and its purpose is evident; he paused the interview multiple times to answer calls and help his team.

If you would like to invest in Vidivet, or find out more about the companies invested in by the Life Sciences EIS, please see their website here.

