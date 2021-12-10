GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced it.

This is the third part of our four part series with Deepbridge, looking at the Start-Ups empowered by the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS. Founded in 2010, Chester-based Deepbridge launched its first EIS fund in the 2013/14 tax year and specialises in providing venture capital to early-stage technology, life sciences and renewable energy companies.

Zilico is an exemplar of the sort of Start-Up Deepbridge invest in with the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS. Zilico provides real-time diagnostics through its innovative technology zed-scan. In this interview Sameer helps detail the science behind his company, explaining how Zilico is part of a larger movement of preventative medicine.

If you would like to invest in Zilico, or find out more about the companies invested in by the Deepbrige Life Sciences EIS, please see their website here.