Defaqto adds Investment Trust Reviews to its qualitative offering

Defaqto, the financial information, ratings and fintech business, has further expanded its qualitative reviews for advisers with the addition of Investment Trust Reviews.

What do Investment Trust Reviews cover?

Defaqto’s comprehensive Investment Trust Reviews are designed to provide advisers with a quantitative overview of an Investment Trust, including its performance, charges, asset allocation, gearing and discount to net asset value, as well as examining qualitative information obtained through an in-depth interview with the manager/s.

The qualitative information covers the manager’s investment philosophy, their people and the processes they employ. In addition, it also includes; information on their research capability, the resources they have at their disposal and how they manage risk.

Patrick Norwood, Investment Consultant at Defaqto, says: “With the well-documented increase in consumer demand for Investment Trusts, we couldn’t ignore that, in the past, in-depth information on Investment Trusts hasn’t always been available to advisers.

“We successfully launched our Investment Trust Diamond Ratings at the beginning of the year. The addition of Investment Trust reviews bolsters this initial response. Our complete offering of information on Investment Trusts helps advisers see where an Investment Trust sits within the market with confidence.”