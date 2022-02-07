Dementia UK voted Invesco’s Charity Partner 2022-23

The Invesco Cares Foundation has announced that its UK employees have voted for Dementia UK to be its charity partner for 2022-2023.

Charities nominated by Invesco staff members had been narrowed down to three, and Dementia UK – the dementia specialist nurse charity – secured almost half of the votes to become the main recipient of funds raised by the firm over the next two years. The money will go towards funding two specialist dementia Admiral Nurses in the London area, where there are huge gaps in care provision, with one of the positions dedicated to supporting families with young onset (30-65yrs) dementia.

Today, dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK. By 2025, more than one million people in the UK will be living with this condition. Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses are continually supported and developed by the charity to provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia. Their Nurses work in hospitals, GP’s practices, and local community services to provide clinical, emotional, and practical support that enables people to live more positively with dementia.

Invesco raised over £260,000 for mental health organisation CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) in 2020-2021 through various fundraising activities, and have already kick-started the fund raising for Dementia UK with a £20,000 donation following the cancelled Christmas party.

Doug Sharp, Senior Managing Director and EMEA CEO at Invesco said, “Our continued support of a charity chosen by colleagues continues to strengthen our ties to the local community and supports not just our own families but those around us as well. I’m looking forward to supporting Dementia UK and I’m certain that we will be successful once again in our partnership.”

Hilda Hayo, Dementia UK CEO and Chief Admiral Nurse, said, “Millions of us will know someone living with dementia and many will be directly affected by it. Our Admiral Nurses are a lifeline for families impacted by the condition. Through this partnership with Invesco, we can continue to provide vital life-changing care for the families who need it the most. Dementia UK are proud to be Invesco’s charity partner for the next two years and look forward to all that we can achieve together.”

Those who are affected by dementia and need information or advice, can call Dementia UK’s Helpline on 0800 888 6678 for support from dementia specialist Admiral Nurses. The Helpline is open from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm at weekends.