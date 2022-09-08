X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Digital payments start-up secures £3m from Praetura to boost growth

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 8, 2022
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Digital payments start-up wi-Q has secured £3m investment from Manchester-based venture capital investor, Praetura Ventures, to enhance its product offering and expand its international footprint.

Founded in 2014, wi-Q provides mobile ordering and payment solutions to the hospitality and leisure industry to help its clients to drive efficiencies and improve guest experience.

Its services include Dash, a platform that allows hospitality venues to manage online food and beverage orders in real-time, and Enterprise, a platform that allows customers to order and pay for food and drink via their smartphone. Wi-Q also helps restaurants and hotels to speed up order management, preparation and delivery, and provides remote ordering technology to allow customers to order via kiosks in store.

Demand for wi-Q’s services has surged following an increased focus on digitalisation in the hospitality sector, something which has been accelerated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on consumer habits. The global mobile device ordering market is set to grow to £159bn by 2025.

The wi-Q team supports a broad range of customers across 32 countries, including some of the world’s largest hotel chains, fast casual dining and home delivery brands.

With headquarters in Manchester, and offices in London and Middle East, wi-Q will now focus its efforts on expansion into the US and the Asia-Pacific region.

Patience Tucker, CEO at wi-Q, said: “I am excited for what will be the most transformational phase for both wi-Q and hospitality technology. The global pandemic has accelerated both the demand for, and adoption of mobile ordering, and hospitality brands will want to have much more than ordering functionality to give them a competitive advantage. With this investment, we are looking ahead to the next chapter that will see convergence of technology to generate revenue and digital engagement. The most innovative hospitality brands are already working with us to bring big data and AI into their wi-Q solution to maximise guest experience and revenue opportunities.”

David Foreman, managing director of Praetura Ventures, added: “wi-Q is an early pioneer in its field, and the team has spent time honing their product market fit which has given them a real edge over the competition. The business has a clear proposition for the leisure and hospitality sector, and it is ready to scale globally and lead this market. We cannot wait to work with Patience and the team, and our experts at Praetura will do everything we can to support them as they grow. Our operational partners have helped to scale businesses across the world, so several will be supporting the wi-Q team with their global plans as they expand their technology into new territories.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine