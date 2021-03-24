X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Diploma beats expectations in first half

by
March 24, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Diploma said first-half performance beat expectations as underlying revenue matched the pre-Covid-19 period a year earlier.
The technical equipment supplier said it made good progress in all sectors on an underlying basis in the six months to the end of March. Reported revenue will be up by about 27%, reflecting a strong contribution from acquisitions, the FTSE 250 group said in a trading update.

Diploma’s operating margin will be at the upper end of its 17-18% target range, reflecting tight cost control and the positive impact of the Windy City Wire acquisition in 2020.

The company said strong trading would offset the foreign exchange impact from the stronger pound in the year to the end of September. Full-year expectations are positive and unchanged, it said.

The current market consensus for the year ending 30 September is for revenue of £742m and adjusted operating profit of £133m.

“The group has delivered a strong performance for the first half, ahead of our expectations,” Diploma said. “The group’s strong trading performance and progress with our strategic objectives provide us with confidence in Diploma’s long term prospects.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine